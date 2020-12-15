Salford forward Brandon Thomas-Asante returns from suspension to face Newport

Tue, 15 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante is expected to return from suspension for Salford against League Two leaders Newport tonight.
The 21-year-old Ghana-born British youngster is available for selection after serving a three-match suspension.
He was sent off in Salford's FA Cup defeat at Newport last month.
He is now available for selection ahead of their match against the league leaders in a must-win game tonight.
