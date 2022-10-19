0
Salis Abdul Samed happy after flying start to season at RC Lens

Salisu Abdul Samed RC Lens Salisu Abdul Samed

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has expressed joy after flying start to the 2022/23 season at RC Lens.

The 22-year-old has become an instant hit for RC Lens after securing a move to the club in the summer window.

The former Clermont Foot star has featured in all 11 games in the French top-flight, scoring 1 goal in the process.

According to the midfielder, he is excited about his top form at his new outfit and has vowed to do more this season.

“Very well! I am very happy with my start to the season thanks to my teammates. Off the pitch, I'm always happy and that's not a problem for me”

Salis has already confirmed he has received an invite from Ghana coach Otto Addo ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

He is expected to be named in the provisional list for the biggest soccer mundial to be staged in Qatar between November and December.

