0
Menu
Sports

Salis Abdul Samed reacts after RC Lens emphatic victory over Angers

Abdul Samed Salis Ghana international Salis Abdul Samed

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Salis Abdul Samed has shared his excitement after helping RC lens to defeat Angers in the French Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old started and lasted the entire duration as RC Lens inflicted an emphatic 3-0 home win over Angers on Saturday.

Ikoma Lois Openda’s brace and Seko Fofana strike were enough for the home team to pick victory.

Salis put up an impressive show to help his side secure all points at stake at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. The Black Stars midfielder assisted his sides first goal of the encounter.

“Win. We'll be able to go to selection with a smile. #RCLSCO” He tweeted.







?s=20

Salis has been impressive for Len, who currently sit second on the French Ligue 1 table.

He was named in Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad for the Angola clash next week and is expected to fly to Ghana ahead of the games.
Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
Related Articles: