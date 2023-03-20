Salis Abdul Samed reacts after RC Lens emphatic victory over Angers

Ghana international Salis Abdul Samed

Ghana international Salis Abdul Samed has shared his excitement after helping RC lens to defeat Angers in the French Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old started and lasted the entire duration as RC Lens inflicted an emphatic 3-0 home win over Angers on Saturday.



Ikoma Lois Openda’s brace and Seko Fofana strike were enough for the home team to pick victory.



Salis put up an impressive show to help his side secure all points at stake at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. The Black Stars midfielder assisted his sides first goal of the encounter.



“Win. We'll be able to go to selection with a smile. #RCLSCO” He tweeted.





Salis has been impressive for Lens, who currently sit second on the French Ligue 1 table. He was named in Chris Hughton's 25-man squad for the Angola clash next week and is expected to fly to Ghana ahead of the games.