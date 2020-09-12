Sports News

Sam Adams has not been sacked by Asante Kotoko – Manager

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Sam Adams

Mr. Amoako Boateng, the manager of Sam Adams, has rubbished media reports that the midfielder has been sacked by Asante Kotoko.

Adams signed for Asante Kotoko from Aduana Stars prior to the start of truncated 2019-20 season and had a good season.



But reports were rife this week that the club had cut ties with the player as they continue the restructuring of the team ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.



“It is not true that Kotoko has sacked Sam Adams because Kotoko has a two-year contract with Sam Adams and he has played only 8 months", the manager said while speaking to Ashh FM.



He continued, “Asante Kotoko wants to play in Africa and Sam Adams is one of the players Kotoko will need in this African campaign.

“Coach Maxwell Konadu has not talked to me about such a decision. Looking at the current fight Asante Kotoko wants to face, if you are a coach will you face this fight without Sam Adams?.



“He scored 4 goals in the CAF Confederations Cup [2 years ago] and he played 90 minutes of every game and I think people are deceiving him [Maxwell Konadu] about Sam Adams.



“I will be very much surprised if the rumour is true that Kotoko have sacked my client.”

