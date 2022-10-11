Samuel Boadu was sacked without a plan - Former NCC Chairman Aziz Haruna

Hearts of Oak squad

Aziz Futah, a former management member has described the sacking of coach Samuel Boadu as a management blunder.

Coach Samuel Boadu was sacked after a disappointing start to 2022/23 season.



Boadu, 36, and his backroom staff; assistant coach Hamza Obeng and goalkeepers trainer, Eric Amponsah were directed to stay away from the training ground.



Futah expressed his displeasure with the way the club is trying to appoint a new coach.



"This is a management blunder. So Boadu’s decision was just taken without any plan. If they planned like they won’t go for a coach who will travel late to join the team and have time to prepare the team.

"The players tried because they conceded three goals. After Kotoko’s game and they sacked Boadu from that moment forward the players were not going for training, who was handling their training," he said on Happy FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"They don’t see that Nii Noi is capable of handling the team. Before they appointed him didn’t they know they will go to Africa. They know they will go to Africa, that is what I am saying. Before they will sack Boadu…me I have been a management member of Hearts of Oak before,"



"This thing that I am saying I am not fabricating it. Before you sack a coach the management you are aware that Aziz Futah we will sack him so if we are going to sack Aziz Futah as a coach of Hearts of Oak okay who are we bringing Alhaji Akanbi?



"If you are bringing Alhaji Akanbi you need to talk to him and see if he has all the licenses that he deserves to handle the team. So this tells you that it is 100% management blunder either they are confuse, they don’t know what they are doing or they don’t see the value of the club that they are holding,"