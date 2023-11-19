Samuel Obeng scores for SD Huesca against Real Zaragoza

Ghanaian striker Samuel Obeng

Ghanaian striker Samuel Obeng scored in SD Huesca's 2-0 win against Real Zaragoza in the Spanish La Liga 2.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Real Zaragoza four wins, SD Huesca three wins, and five draws.



Obeng started the game at the Estadio de la Romareda and lasted the full 90 minutes.



The away side had more possession and shots in the encounter.



Samuel Obeng in the 15th minute scored a header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Javi Martínez assisted Samuel Obeng's goal with a cross following a corner.

Juanjo Nieto's left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner extended the lead to 2-0.



Lluís López of Real Zaragoza was shown a red card in the 77th minute.



SD Huesca will play Real Valladolid in their next league game.



Samuel Obeng has made 15 appearances and scored twice in the La Liga 2 this season.