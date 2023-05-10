Samuel Ofori wins Tajikstan super cup with Ravshan Kulob

Samuel Ofori

Source: Dornu's Corner, contributor

Ghanaian center-back, Samuel Ofori is celebrating a first career trophy after helping his side FC Ravshan Kulob secure a 1-0 victory over FC Istiklol Dushanbe in the Tajikistan Super Cup.

The 24-year-old was in the tick of affairs as Kulob held the highly fancied Tajikistani League and Cup champions at bay to clinch his first first title



“I feel so excited and fulfilled. It is very special for me because this is my first major international trophy as a professional footballer and I believe it is the stepping stone to more,” Ofori told Sportsinghana.com.



After finishing runners-up to Istiklol last season for which reason they earned a spot against the double winners in the Super Cup, Ofori’s side has already defeated the top team in this year’s league campaign.



It was a 1-0 victory on match day 6 on Sunday, 30 April.

That was only the second win of the new season for Kulob, a victory that pushed them into the 5th spot on 9 points, 4 behind the leaders, FK Eskhata with a game in hand.



And whilst the Ghanaian defender is still basking in the double win over Istiklol in league and Super Cup, Ofori is hoping it provides the momentum for his side to go on and dethrone the overwhelming favourites come end of this season.



“Yes Istiklol are the top side but we have beaten them in two games already this season so we are very confident of going all the way. We definitely want to be champions and we will fight with everything we have,” Samuel Ofori said.



“We will try but this season referees haven’t been good to us. If not we will already be on top of the table but there are still a lot of games left and I’m hoping we can do it,” he affirmed.