Samuel Owusu features as Al Ahli secure late winner against Etiffaq

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu

Ghana forward Samuel Owusu played a role as Saudi giants Al Ahli beat Ettifaq to go level on points with Al Hilal at the top of the Pro League table.

The 24-year-old lasted 89 minutes as Al Ahli netted an injury-time winner to secure all three points at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium.



Mohammed Al Fatil scored the opener after 58 minutes after receiving an assist from Alexandru Mitri.



With the visitors set for victory, Al Ahli manager Milojevic replaced the Ghanaian in the 89th minute with Mohammed Al Khabrani.



But there was late drama when Etiffaq leveled from the spot in the 93rd minute through Tunisia forward Naim Sliti.

Al-Ahli immediately responded with the winner through Sultan Mandash.



Samuel Owusu's future at Al Ahli is yet to be sorted with his loan spell currently running out.



The Ghanaian winger has been immense since joining in the summer transfer window from Al-Fayha.



He has scored three goals and provided an assist in ten games for Al Ahli.