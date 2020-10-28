Samuel Owusu is satisfied with his Al Ahli Jeddah debut

Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu

Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu has expressed his happiness for making his debut for new club Al Ahli Jeddah on Tuesday, October, 27.

Samuel Owusu was introduced in the second half when Al Ahli lost 2-1 to Al Nassr SC in the semi-finals of the Saudi King Cup.



The 24-year-old took to his social networks to show his satisfaction a few hours after marking his first bow for the Saudi giants.

Owusu completed his switch to Al Ahli on Monday from Al Fayha SC signing a short-term contract.





Warriors don’t always win but fight till the end #GodIsTheGreatest #MyGodcantfail OSK1??9??????????????????????????better days ahead ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/WZAyV319sM — Samuel Owusu (@Samuelowusukwa) October 28, 2020