Samuel Owusu is satisfied with his Al Ahli Jeddah debut

Samuel Owusu Debut Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu

Wed, 28 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu has expressed his happiness for making his debut for new club Al Ahli Jeddah on Tuesday, October, 27.

Samuel Owusu was introduced in the second half when Al Ahli lost 2-1 to Al Nassr SC in the semi-finals of the Saudi King Cup.

The 24-year-old took to his social networks to show his satisfaction a few hours after marking his first bow for the Saudi giants.

Owusu completed his switch to Al Ahli on Monday from Al Fayha SC signing a short-term contract.

