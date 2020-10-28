Samuel Owusu is satisfied with his Al Ahli Jeddah debut

Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu has expressed his happiness for making his debut for new club Al Ahli Jeddah on Tuesday, October, 27.
Samuel Owusu was introduced in the second half when Al Ahli lost 2-1 to Al Nassr SC in the semi-finals of the Saudi King Cup.
The 24-year-old took to his social networks to show his satisfaction a few hours after marking his first bow for the Saudi giants.
Owusu completed his switch to Al Ahli on Monday from Al Fayha SC signing a short-term contract.
Warriors don’t always win but fight till the end #GodIsTheGreatest #MyGodcantfail OSK1??9??????????????????????????better days ahead ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/WZAyV319sM— Samuel Owusu (@Samuelowusukwa) October 28, 2020
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Felix Annan shows support to Raphael Dwamena after latest career setback
- ‘God is with me’- Raphael Dwamena vows to fight on after latest heart problem
- Ghana’s Bernard Morrison throws punches in Tanzanian league match
- Watch Frimpong's 'horror' tackle on an opponent in Hungary
- Raphael Dwamena accepts Vejle BK's decision to cancel contract
- Read all related articles