Samuel Sarfo: The policeman who featured in Ghana’s last friendly match with US

Samuel Sarfo was a police officer

GhanaWeb Feature

In 2017, when Ghana played the United States of America in a friendly match, a policeman who was a player with the Black Stars had his life turned around for good.



Samuel Sarfo, the Ghanaian policeman was part of the Black Stars team that faced the Yanks and made his debut in the match which was played in Harford, Connecticut.



A year before the match in 2016, Samuel Sarfo was only a policeman protecting the Black Stars at the Alisa Hotel for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.



Sarfo was by then a defender with Liberty Professionals FC and was combining duties as a corporal with the Ghana Police Service.



Owing to an impressive performance with Liberty in the Ghana Premier League where he was the country's highest-scoring defender, Sarfo earned his first Black Stars call-up.

His call-up was in the match against Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. He was an unused substitute in that match.



Samuel Sarfo made his dream Black Stars debut as a second-half substitute in Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to USA in an international friendly.



The police officer was introduced in the 81st minute to replace Jerry Akaminko in a makeshift right-back role.







Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan scored the first goal in the match which was also his last goal for the country. It was his 51st international goal for the Black Stars

The US pulled parity in the game when debutant Dom Dwyer scored in less than 20 minutes on the pitch.







Just before the break, Ghana was handed an opportunity to draw level when Frank Acheampong was brought down inside the box.



Asamoah Gyan elected himself to take it but his shot was saved by the goalkeeper Guzan.



The U.S. made it 2-1 early in the second half when Kellyn Acosta scored a fine free kick.

Seven months after the match, Samuel Sarfo left the shores of Ghana signing for Saipa FC from Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals.







Samuel Sarfo, who later joined the Saudi Arabian side, Al Khalee helped his former side to win the First Division title and secure promotion to the Saudi Pro League.



The defender was part of the Black Stars 'B' [Black Galaxies] side that defeated Nigeria by 4-1 to win the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations hosted by Ghana in Cape Coast.



Currently 32, Samuel Sarfo plays for Al-Tadamon SC in Kuwait.













Joseph Adamafio



JNA/KPE