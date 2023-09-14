Samuel Takyi aims for gold at 2024 Olympic Games

Olympic bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi

Olympic bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi has set his sights on winning gold for Ghana at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The 22-year-old who switched from amateur boxing to professional was left out of the Black Bombers squad for Africa’s qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.



Although Samuel Takyi had expressed his desire to return to the team, he was excluded as a result of some demands which he wanted to be met before taking part in the 2024 Olympic Games for Ghana.



However, following Ghana’s abysmal performance at the African qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics, Samuel Takyi has made a U-turn and is ready to battle for Ghana.



The boxer wants to win gold for Ghana at the next Summer Games



In a post on social media, Samuel Takyi said, “Am coming back to represent my country Ghana ???????? again team S.T. all the way to Paris, Here we come for Gold this time.”

Out of the 12 boxers that made up the Black Bombers squad to Dakar, Senegal for the qualifiers, only one boxer was able to make it to the semis.



Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey is the only Ghanaian boxer who was able to reach the semi-finals of the qualifiers after defeating Ugandan boxer Fathia Shafik Mawanda in their flyweight contest.



If Kpakpo Allotey, reaches the final he could become the only Ghanaian boxer who will pick an automatic slot in the African qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.



In 2019, only three Ghanaian boxers were able to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.



Samul Takyi will join the Black Bombers for the 2024 Olympic Games in the World Qualifiers where the team would have to face opponents from Asia and Europe.

