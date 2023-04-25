Sarkodie challenges Shatta Wale to boxing bout at Bukom Boxing Arena

Ghana’s fastest rapper Sarkodie has challenged the controversial dancehall king Shatta Wale to a fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale who are known to have a good relationship have had a go at each other in recent times and Sarkodie believes it will be better if they settle their issues in the ring.



The Country Side hitmaker visited the Bukom Boxing Arena over the weekend to catch a glimpse of the ongoing Ghana Professional Boxing League.



At the end of one of the bouts, Sarkodie was asked to deliver his verdict on the fight he witnessed.



The BET Award winner stated he was impressed with the turnout of spectators at the arena and confessed his love for boxing.



Sarkodie expressed happiness to be there to watch the boxing fights. He promised to return to watch more bouts going forward.



“I love boxing, and I came here to enjoy myself. Now that I have discovered this place I will be here more,” Sarkodie said.

When asked if he was a boxer growing up, Sarkodie stated, “If you like you can fix a fight for me against Shatta Wale.”



Sarkodie’s statement charged the atmosphere with fans calling for the fight to happen.



JNA/KPE