Scoring free kicks one of my weapons - Bibiani GoldStars’ Appiah McCarthy

Bibiani Gold Stars midfielder, Appiah McCarthy, has established himself as a free-kick specialist in the Ghana Premier League.

Known for his precision and skill in executing free kicks, McCarthy shared insights into his technique during an interview with Nhyira FM on Nhyira Sports.



McCarthy emphasized the difficulty of scoring from free kicks, especially from varying distances, highlighting it as one of the most challenging techniques in football.



Despite the complexity of this skill, he has honed his abilities over the years, drawing inspiration from renowned free-kick takers like Kevin De Bruyne in Europe.



“Scoring from a free kick is one of my sharpest weapons since my Colts days. I trained more about it by learning a lot from players with free kick technique in Europe like Kevin De Bruyne so that I can always be better,” said McCarthy.

Having showcased his proficiency in free-kick execution since his colt football days, McCarthy's dedication to mastering this aspect of his game has paid off.



With four goals scored from free kicks for Gold Stars, he currently holds the record for the most free-kick goals in the Ghana Premier League after matchday 19 of the 2023/2024 season.



The 27-year-old midfielder, who previously spent six seasons with Ashanti Gold, continues to impress with his expertise in set-piece situations, solidifying his reputation as a top free-kick taker in Ghanaian football.