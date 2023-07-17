See beautiful photo of Dominic Adiyiah and his two sons

Former Ghanaian international Dominic Adiyiah

Former Ghana Under-20 forward Dominic Adiyiah and his family are currently in the United Kingdom for holidays.

In a tweet spotted by GhanaWeb, Dominic was with his two sons in a picture posted on Twitter on Monday, July 17.



Dominic, 33, last played for Chiangmai United F.C in the Thai League 2 during the 2020/21 season.



Adiyiah began his football career at Feyenoord Ghana where he spent several years before transferring to Heart OF Lions in 2007.



After making his debut in the Ghana Premier League with the Kpando-based club, he was at the end of 2007–08 named Most Exciting Player of the League.



He went on to play in Europe for Fredrikstad in Norway, Arsenal Kyiev in Ukraine, Reggina in Italy, Karsiyaka S.K. in Turkey, Atyrau in Kazakhstan, Sisaket and Nakhon Ratchasima all in Thailand.

Dominic featured for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and was adjudged the Golden Ball at the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt and CAF Young Player of the Year in 2009.



LSN/KPE





Former FIFA U20 Best Player Dominic Adiyiah with his family in UK pic.twitter.com/PlcY1dISmZ — Kickgh.com ✪ (@Kickgh) July 16, 2023

Former FIFA U20 Best Player Dominic Adiyiah with his family in UK pic.twitter.com/PlcY1dISmZ — Kickgh.com ✪ (@Kickgh) July 16, 2023

b>Watch the video below: