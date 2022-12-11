0
See beautiful photos of Sofiane Boufal celebrating Morocco's victory with his mother

Sofiane Boufal And His Mother A photo of Sofiane Boufal and his mother.

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a proud moment for Sofiane Boufal's mother on Saturday, December 10, as she watched her son play an integral role in Morocco's historic victory in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the quarter-finals to become the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This victory makes Morocco the first African country to ever reach the World Cup semi-finals, following several failed and painful attempts from Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana in 1990, 2002, and 2010 respectively.

Morocco despite going down by a man in the final minutes held on to secure the victory and the players were over the moon as they celebrated their qualification to the World Cup semi-finals as the first African country.

There were jubilant on-pitch celebrations after the final whistle for Morocco and Sofiane Boufal invited her mother to share in his glory.

The moment between Boufal and his mother was one of the highlights of the day as the look on the woman's face showed how proud she was.

Morocco will now face defending champions France in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Check out photos of Boufal and his mother below:

