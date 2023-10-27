See pictures from traditional marriage ceremony of Kwesi Appiah's daughter

Audrey and her husband

Audrey Efia Appiah, the second daughter of former Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah, celebrated her traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

The event, restricted to a few attendees, saw Efia getting married to her husband in the presence of her parents, family, loved ones, and close associates.



Pictures of this colorful occasion have been shared by Asante Forkuo, a special assistant to coach Appiah, who is currently coaching the Sudanese national team.



Forkuo wrote in an X post along with pictures from the ceremony, "Coach Kwesi Appiah's Daughter Audrey got married traditionally today. Congratulations to her."



While the identity of Audrey's husband is yet to be revealed, he can be seen in traditional Kente print attire, sitting beside his wife with a joyful smile on his face.



In another shot, coach Appiah and his wife, Angela, are seated side by side.



Audrey, who is reportedly residing in the United Kingdom, bears a striking resemblance to her mother.

TWI NEWS



See pictures from the ceremony below:





GA/SARA