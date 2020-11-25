Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon fixed for December 26

Over 2,000 athletes are expected to participate in the race

The first-ever Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon has been fixed for Saturday, December 26, 2020, in the metropolis.

The event which is part of activities marking the popular Ankos Festival in December would be a 21-Kilometer race from Sekondi Sports Stadium in Essipong through some principal streets and end at Amanful.



The marathon, an initiative of Medivents Consult and Total Marketing and Tours Limited under the auspices of Western Region Coordinating Council (WRCC) is expected to attract over 2000 athletes across the country.



In addition to the main race, there would also be a five-kilometer prestige race for to be spearheaded by Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah and Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Essikadohene, Mr. Issah Abdul Mumin Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) and the Chief Executive of the Effia Kwesimintim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) Mr. Jojo Acquah.

Also joining the race would be sponsors of the event and other high officials in the region.



According to the organisers, the historic event which is planned to promote tourism in the region would be climaxed with a masquerade party at the finish point.



