Selecting captains base on seniority rubbish - Amankwah Mireku

Former captain of Accra Hearts of Oak Yaw Amankwah Mireku

Former captain of Accra Hearts of Oak Yaw Amankwah Mireku has opined that selecting a captain for the Senior National team should not be solely based on seniority.

The former Black Stars player believes the captaincy should be reserved for players with discipline, charisma, dedication and one with team spirit who can rally the team behind him.



Speaking to Rainbow Sports he noted that the no player was born a captain but players were born talented with the skills of football hence when someone is a senior and lacks discipline, respect and charisma, that person does not deserve to be selected as captain.



He said even if a player joins a team today, and it is discovered that he is qualified to captain the team, he has to be given the role.



The captain is selected to rally the team for victory and so when selecting someone, we have to select someone with the qualities I have outlined.



He said ”the first for every player to understand is that their core duty is to play and play well. If by grace, you are selected as a captain, that is a bonus. Being a captain depends on your performance and discipline.



He said he became a captain at a point when there were senior players in the team but it was based on his commitment to the job that made him captain.

This decision he suggested should demoralise any senior team member of the national team.



He said Dede Ayew is well deserved the role given because he is one with discipline, charisma and a good leader.



The Technical team of the senior national team, the Black Stars, upon a broad consultation, has maintained Andre Ayew as Captain of the side.



The Swansea City attacker who led Ghana to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, maintains his position as leader of the team despite changes at the technical realm of the senior national team.



In a related development, Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid has been appointed as 1st Vice-Captain while Richard Ofori steps in as 2nd Vice- Captain.



The trio will lead the team as the Black Stars go through the remaining Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers as well as the qualifying games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and subsequent tournaments.

