Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy and Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus

Music has a tremendous influence on people's lives, and football players are no different.

The players are often spotted with headphones on upon arrival for games or when they depart the stadium or use their favourite's songs in their posts on social media.



Some players hold that listening to music before games helps calm their nerves and also inspires them to be the better version of themselves during games. Therefore, listening to music has become a ritual for almost every player.



In the modern day, players share their matchday playlists on social media for their fans to feel part of them.



In the same vein, there are some Black Stars players who are music-inclined and show off their favorite artiste.



Here are seven Black Stars players and their favourite musicians



Thomas Partey - Stonebwoy



Black Stars deputy skipper, Thomas Partey has repeatedly expressed his admiration for Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.



In an Instagram post in 2015, he tagged the one-time BET award winner as the 'king of dancehall music."



"Meet the king of dancehall music from Ghana/Ashaiman. @stonebwoyb my brother keep on raising the flag of Ghana higher and may God continue to bless your work. BHIM BHIM???????? #edidi #bhimnation #ashaiman #teachthem #buenosdiasdesdeghana #aboutlastnight."



During Partey's time at Atletico Madrid, he chose Stonebowy's song 'Tomorrow', which was played as the club celebrated his 100 appearances at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.



When he joined Arsenal, he hung out with multiple award-winning artiste in London a couple of times and also helped promote Stonebowy's album Anloga Junction.

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan, loves dancehall music according to his social media posts.He often uses Shatta Wale's songs and in most cases sings word-for-word. During his time at AS Roma Shatta Wale's 'On God' song was played at the Stadio Olimpico when he walked on the pitch during players' presentations ahead of the new season. Black Stars midfielder, Salis Samed Abdul has been captured in multiple videos signing Black Sherif's songs word-for-word.The RC Lens man also uses the BET award winner's song in his Instagram and Snapchat posts as a form of showing his love for the artiste.During his time at Clermont Foot, he played Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' in the dressing room to celebrate a win with his teammates.Auxerre left back, Gideon Mensah has a strong love for Jamaican dancehall music. He often uses Jamaican tunes for his posts on Snapchat and Instagram.The dominant artistes among the songs is Popcan. He also often uses' Popcan's catchy word 'Unruly' in some of his posts.

Due to his love for Jamaican dancehall music, he is nicknamed 'dem dead'.



Mohammed Kudus - Stonebwoy



Black Stars poster boy, Kudus Mohammed shares a strong bond with Stonebwoy. He projected the artist at Ajax during a documentary on his injury recovery and has been a part of him since.



At Ajax, he vowed to smile after scoring if the DJ plays Stonebwoy's 'Firm and Strong' song.



”I agree that the DJ at the stadium must play the song. The firm and strong song I think will be perfect because Stonebwoy is an icon in Ghana," he told Dutch media NOS.



“If you do that I think I will smile”, he added.



Stonebwoy was later invited by Ajax to talk about his recent album 5th Dimension as the club through Kudus promoted the project.



After Kudus joined West Ham, the Hammers have continued from where Ajax left off, inviting Stonebwoy to watch West Ham United's game against Newcastle.



Kudus Mohammed scored a crucial equaliser in the game.





Anderlecht midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru, just like Partey and Kudus, likes Stonebwoy.



In a video that surfaced online during the player's birthday, he named the artiste as his favourite and sang a song on the 5th Dimension album.





There is a special bond between Ghanaian footballers and @stonebwoy ????????❤️



Kamala Sowah is the second on the list that loves Black Sherif. Just like Salis, he also uses the musician's songs in his posts.He was spotted singing Black Sherif's songs together with Salis during the 2022 World Cup.