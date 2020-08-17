Sports News

Sevilla willing to pay about €18 million to sign Alfred Duncan

Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan

Spanish La Liga side, Sevilla, is looking forward to beef up their midfield for next season's campaign and are eager to add Fiorentina midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan, to their ranks according to a report from footbolistos.

Duncan joined La Viola from Sassuolo in January 2020 on an initial loan deal with a 15 million euro obligatory fee.



The loan period has come to an end and Fiorentina is expected to pay the full future fee.



However, Sevilla is willing to take the Black Stars midfielder to Spain immediately after his loan deal according to the report and could get the deal done in the next hours.

According to the report, Sevilla is willing to offer close to 18 million euros for the player and are confident that Fiorentina will accept the deal.



It will also come down to the player if he wants to change his club so quickly after transferring to Fiorentina last season.



Joseph Alfred Duncan has made 9 appearances of the Black Stars and has scored just a goal.

