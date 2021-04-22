Shocked Ignatius Osei Fosu reacts to his ‘sack’ from training grounds

Ignatius Osei-Fosu, Eleven Wonders Coach

Underfire Eleven Wonders Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu has expressed his shock on the behaviour of the fans on Tuesday after he was sacked from the training grounds by aggrieved fans of the club.

The Supporters of the club on Monday stormed the team’s training ground and sacked Ignatius Osei Fosu from the training to express their displeasure with the recent performance of the team.



Their latest home defeat against Liberty Professionals angered the fans which prompted them to act.



Osei-Fosu also took to Twitter to express his shock at what he experienced at the training ground.

Wonders managed only 5 wins in the first round out of 17 games and they are yet to pick a win in the second round after 3 games.



They are languishing at precarious 15th position with 22 points in the 18-club league.



