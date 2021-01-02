Social media reacts to Hearts of Oak’s 6-1 win over Bechem United

Accra Hearts of Oak has started their new year in a grand style after thumping league leaders Bechem United 6-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

After a goalless first half game which saw Accra Hearts of Oak missing a lot of decent chances, the Phobians corrected their first-half mistakes in the second half to cruise to a comfortable win today, January 2, 2021.



Bechem United’s Emmanuel Asante was sent off in the 38th minute as a ten-men Bechem side was no march for the Phobians.



Abdul Omar Manaf scored the first goal in the game while youngster Victor Aidoo’s brace and a goal each from Mamane Lawali, Frederick Ansah Botchway, and Benjamin Afutu Kotey made it six for Accra Hearts of Oak.



Prince Adu Kwaben got the consolation goal for the away side.



Phobians all over the world have reacted happily to their 6-1 win over Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League and GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you.





75th minute



Goooaaaalllll



Victor Aidoo with the 3rd for the Phobians



Hearts of Oak 3-0 Bechem United pic.twitter.com/YdzMQj9FGd — Dada Oliseh???? (@dadaoliseh) January 2, 2021

On Hearts 6-1 Bechem:



• Bechem unbeaten + top of the league before today (W4 D2 L0). • Bechem still yet to draw/win a MD 7 away game in GPL since 2011. Now L3 GF3 GA14



• Hearts yet to lose home game vs Brong Ahafo team in January since 1999.https://t.co/XEfiresWKv — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) January 2, 2021

6-1 Hearts of Oak. Happy Birthday @Dani77k. — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) January 2, 2021

When @HeartsOfOakGH met @GhanaLeague leaders!



B E C H E M



?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ??



Hearts of Oak 6-1 Bechem United



[Abdul Manaf Umar, Victor Aidoo 2X, Frederick Botchway (pen), Mamane Lawali, Benjamin Afutu || Prince Kwabena Adu]#GPLwk7 #AHOOBUFC pic.twitter.com/Y3phveAsOP — george addo jnr (@addojunr) January 2, 2021

6. Hearts Of Oak score 6 goals in one match ????????????



Kotoko get 5 goals the whole season???????????????????????? — Yeboah Jr (@Quadwo_Yeboah) January 2, 2021

A Happy Coach



Hearts of Oak 6-1 Bechem United



Ghana Premier League week 7 pic.twitter.com/HB7UKlua6s — Dada Oliseh???? (@dadaoliseh) January 2, 2021

Hearts of Oak -



1st half - had no width



2nd Half - plenty of width.



Now, you see The difference — Faisal.A.Chibsah (@chibsah_) January 2, 2021

I hate seeing Hearts of Oak fans happy...



They scored six too... doesn't sit well with me..???????????????? — Adwoa???????? (@AdwoaClara) January 2, 2021