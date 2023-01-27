3
Menu
Sports

Social media users celebrate Schreuder's sacking as Ajax coach

Alfred And Kudus.jfif Sacked Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder and Mohammed Kudus

Fri, 27 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have celebrated the sacking of Ajax head coach, Alfred Schreuder.

The celebration is in relation to Black Stars' midfielder Mohammed Kudus' lack of game time under the Dutch manager.

The section that celebrated deemed it the right call, as they believe a talent such as Kudus should not be spending time on the bench.

Some had already called for his sacking for benching the Ghanaian in Ajax 1-1 draw against Volendam at the Johan Cryff Arena on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Kudus came off the bench to net the equaliser. The game was Schreuder's last game as he received an immediate sack after the match.

In an official statement, the Dutch Eredivisie giants said, “Ajax has immediately suspended Alfred Schreuder. The trainer's contract was valid until June 30, 2024, but will now be terminated immediately. The many points lost and the team's lack of development are the main reasons for this decision.

“The club management no longer has confidence in further cooperation. The collaboration with assistant coach Matthias Kaltenbach will also be terminated.”

Alfred Schreuder leaves Ajax in fifth position on the table. Schreuder, who was appointed in 2022 won 12, draw 7, and lost 7 in 26 games.

Check out some reactions below















EE/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
Related Articles: