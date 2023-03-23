Social media users divided over Afena-Gyan's decision to reject Black Meteors call-up

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan

US Cremonese striker, Felix Afena-Gyan is reported to have turned down an invitation to join the Black Meteors team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Felix Afena-Gyan was named in coach Ibrahim Tanko's final 26-man squad for the 2023 CAF U-23 Championship doubleheader qualifiers match against Algeria in March.



US Cremonese according to reports accepted the request for Felix Afena-Gyan to join the Meteors though the invitation came late but the former AS Roma striker has rejected the call-up.



News about Afena-Gyan's decision to reject the call-up has divided opinions on social media as some Ghanaians believe it was a wrong move for the teenager to reject a chance to play for Ghana.



However, others believe that the football association have not been fair to the player who sacrificed to come and play for Ghana during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The people who believe that Afena-Gyan made the right decision stated that it was disrespectful for the Ghana Football Association to downgrade the striker from the Black Stars to Black Meteors.



Check out some of the reactions below:

Afena Gyan deserves better from Ghanaians. Asking him to go to U23 is not it! pic.twitter.com/C7aWgMcTBs — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) March 22, 2023

Afena Gyan turns down Ghana under 23 invitation. slow pic.twitter.com/8IhUtpsSXf — WithAlvin (@withAlvin__) March 23, 2023

Dropping Afena Gyan and calling Inaki Williams changes nothing. They all have the same number of goals and assists for ghana. Bring back the future Ronaldo ???? pic.twitter.com/3Wtr3fvdRd — GHANA DENVER #RTTJ???? (@gh_Denver) March 23, 2023

But u think they played a style to suit afena at the qualifiers wei https://t.co/c82Ex7FKxp — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) March 23, 2023

When you people talk about Form when we talk about Afena Gyan i want to bring in Jordan Ayew and Baba Rahman but no yawa. Play on — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) March 22, 2023

???? ???? ???? Was about to tweet this. Afena Gyan was rushed into the Black stars because of that brace. https://t.co/ERpNC7BIbj — ED ED ™️ (@EDDflamesgh) March 23, 2023

Afena Gyan played only 4 games for Ghana and scored one goal, one assist. Yet he shaa…Inaki Williams played 3 games with no shot on target. — ĀDØFÔ (@_adofo69) March 23, 2023

Prior to the both AFCON and World Cup Qualifiers Afena-Gyan and his camp knew the player wasn't ready for a senior national team appearance. Hence the refusal to show up for the AFCON. He had just moved to the first team at Roma and had less than 400 minutes of game time 1/4 https://t.co/Oq8JzmkPVR — Bortey ???????? (@joelbortey) March 23, 2023

Afena Gyan is far from the senior national team if we’re been honest here — Essel (@thatEsselguy) March 22, 2023

Afena Gyan say he nor go play give U23s? Very funny????????????if enor be BlackStars wey spoil like he nor go get play in the first place — Lατιf (@iLatif_) March 22, 2023

Afena Gyan says he no go play the Ghana U-23? ???????????? — Essel (@thatEsselguy) March 22, 2023

Felix Afena Gyan says NO to Black Meteors. The Cremonese striker has rejected a call up from Ibrahim Tanko. pic.twitter.com/8ciNeomEdl — Osei Akoto Kanu (@OseiAkoto_Kanu) March 22, 2023

Ah still Afena Gyan didn’t get a call. Eh https://t.co/9SgtzLxapH — WithAlvin (@withAlvin__) March 23, 2023

USCremonese forward Felix Afena-Gyan (20) has turned down an invitation to join the Ghana U23 team for their upcoming AFCON Qualifiers.



The Ghana FA has sent all the travelling requirements to the Serie A club but the player has decided not to turn up via @NuhuAdams_ pic.twitter.com/em5DHzFaRi — Joyce Annor Yeboah ????????❤️ (@SistaAfia_) March 23, 2023

GFA: Hello Afena Gyan, come and play for U23 (Black Meteors).



Afena Gyan: pic.twitter.com/8tKfwjk3I7 — Sergio Manucho (@sergiomanucho1) March 22, 2023

????Breaking: After talks Afena-Gyan was handed a Black Meteors call up, but sources within the meteors camp have it that he may not able to make it for their upcoming games. Story on @Ghanasoccernet soon. pic.twitter.com/VpeZrN5Bv0 — Bortey ???????? (@joelbortey) March 22, 2023

To whom It may concern. Dede Ayew should have been dropped for Felix Afena Gyan in this AFCON pic.twitter.com/uzUF2FGhLs — MINGLE???????? (@IamMingle_) March 23, 2023

I remember very well Afena Gyan was trending after the first u-23 squad list was released. That was when they remembered that he exists.



But we all recall what happened just before the AFCON 2021. After 2 WCQ games we’ve dumped him and expect him to show up after a late call? — Bortey ???????? (@joelbortey) March 22, 2023

Camavinga won the UCL and the Spanish league with Real Madrid. He played an important role in the team, but he was called up to the France U21 team. He didn’t decline the offer, and today he is part of the first team. Afena-Gyan could have accepted the U23 call-up. — شقيق Edem عاد (@imbrakoby) March 23, 2023

Muller, Sane, Rudiger and Gundogan playing good football at club weren’t even called na wo Cremonese bench player….. Afena should rest — Essel (@thatEsselguy) March 23, 2023

Since Felix Afena Gyan is trending, he's an iconic picture of him after scoring his first goal for the Black Stars of Ghana against Madagascar in 2022.#CitiSports pic.twitter.com/PWbwxBf6Zr — EBO. (@Original_Ebo) March 23, 2023

JE/KPE