Solomon Asante scores Ronaldinho-like dancing goal at Phoenix Rising training

Asante has been in his usual form for the Arizona-based outfit this season

Ghana winger Solomon Asante netted an incredible Ronaldinho-esque goal during Phoenix Rising training on Tuesday.

Asante has been in his usual form for the Arizona-based outfit this season, notching 8 goals in 10 games in the American USL Championship.



The Ghana international plundered a jaw-dropping goal in the side’s training ahead of their Saturday’s clash against Las Vegas Lights.



In a sided training match, Asante weaved through three players and toyed with their opponent’s goalkeeper before calmly scooping the ball into the back of the twine while there was another player waiting in the goal post to make a clearance.

Watch Asante’s goal below:





