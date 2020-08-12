Sports News

Solomon Asante squashes suggestion that the USL is not competitive

Ghana international Solomon Asante

Phoenix Rising FC captain, Solomon Asante, has rebutted claims that the USL Championship is not competitive.

The USL is America’s second-tier Soccer League.



The 29-year-old has been playing with Rising since 2018 and was named the League’s MVP in 2019. He joined the club from Sudanese giants, TP Mazembe.



The former Berekum Chelsea player has been in a stunning form for Rising ever since he joined them with some amazing stats to match.



Many have opined that he’s been registering these numbers because the league had relatively weaker teams and therefore is not competitive and tough.



However, the former TP Mazembe and Berekum Chelsea winger denied such claims.

“If you look at my career in the last 10-12 years, things have been good. I have played for effective clubs; TP Mazembe, Berekum Chelsea, I went to Burkina Faso (ASFA Yennega), I have played the national team, so it (USL) is a strong league. It is very strong and competitive,” Solomon Asante told Adom TV in an interview.



“No one can say it is not competitive, because I have played several leagues but if I look at this, I can tell is very competitive. Almost every team is performing well, so it is a strong league,” he remarked.



Asante also reflected on his time in the USL and believes all has gone well and smoothly.



“I came here in 2018 and by God’s grace, everything has been well. In my first season everything was okay; In my second season in 2019, everything was fine, I won awards.”

