Some Black Satellite players will make it to the Black Stars team - GFA Vice President

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Mark Addo believes some of the players in the Black Satellites squad will earn a call-up into the senior national football team soon.

The Ghana U-20 side, Black Satellites, conquered the continent after they defeated Uganda by 2-0 to win the U-20 African Cup of Nations in Mauritania on March 6 2021.



With smooth transitioning into the senior football team being the bane of the country over the last couple of years, Mark Addo assured this time the transition will be smoother.



According to him players who excelled at the tournament would be given the needed opportunity to develop their talents.



Speaking after the arrival of the Satellites from the tournament, the GFA Vice also explained that the aim of transitioning players into the Black Stars is to reinforce the notion that there are rewards for success and serving your nation.

He said, “We at the FA will continue to support youth football. I was speaking to the GFA President and Technical Director and the good news is that per the performance that you’ve shown, some of you will make it to the senior national team.”



“I think it’s a model we want to follow, continue to build and develop so that those behind you will see that there is light ahead of the tunnel. So when you are playing, you know there are opportunities ahead of you,” the GFA Vice concluded.



Watch video below



