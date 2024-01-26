Songo, Saddick Adams, others mount pressure on Akufo-Addo to dissolve Black Stars coach searching committee

The journalists want President Akufo-Addo to act on Ghana's poor AFCON

Pressure is mounting on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call the Ghana Football Association to order and issue a directive, barring them from continuing with the planned search for the next Black Stars coach.

Some of the country’s finest sports journalists have taken to social media to launch a campaign, charging President Akufo-Addo to dissolve the committee set up by the Ghana Football Association to recruit the next Black Stars coach.



According to them, the problems that resulted in the Black Stars’ humiliating performance in Ivory Coast go beyond Chris Hughton and that until the FA shows indications of addressing those challenges, the president should not grant them authorization for the appointment of a next coach.



They hold that for once, issues should not be swept under the carpet as Ghana football is in a state of abyss and needs immediate salvation to prevent total collapse.



The likes of Saddick Adams, Veronica Commey, and Benedict Owusu, amongst others, are leading the campaign to dissolve the committee chaired by Mark Addo, the vice president of the FA who interestingly led the same committee that recruited Milovan Rajevac and Chris Hughton.



Veronica Commey’s tweet reads; “Mr President, @NAkufoAddo please stop the GFA from proceeding with this attempt to replace Hughton. It cannot be business as usual. Government must take a huge interest in charting a way forward for Ghana football without fear.”



Prior to Commey’s tweet, Saddick Adams posted “With all due respect, dissolve the committee that is to search for a new Black Stars coach. The next coach will be paid thousands of dollars with our taxes.



“Respectfully ACT as a leader who cares about the image of the country. Football is one of the biggest tourism avenues. Instruct your minister of sports to instruct the GFA to issue an apology to the entire nation and fans for the embarrassment.”

Benedict Owusu followed up with “Thank you Saddick! @NAkufoAddo save our football! Ah! Show us you are not weak! You flew to eat with them, they assured you of the trophy and failed woefully, they’ve not apologised to you and the people you lead. Listen to the cry of the people for once! Ah, ba!”



On Thursday, January 25, 2024, the GFA announced the roadmap to the appointment of a new Ghana coach.



The search committee will be chaired by Vice President of the Ghana Football Association Mark Addo. Legal Practitioner and law lecturer Ace Ankomah (Esq.) will act as Vice Chairman of the search committee, with the Director of Coaching Education of the GFA, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Ghana football legend Opoku Nti and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as members.



Ghana at 2023 AFCON



The Black Stars left the tournament, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.

As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.





