Songo alleges plot by government, politicians to remove Ayews from Black Stars

Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan

Controversial sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Countryman Songo has alleged that there is a plot by some members of government to end the spell of Andre Dede Ayew and his brother, Jordan Ayew in the Black Stars.

According to him, some members of the governing NPP are leveraging on their power and influence to remove the two brothers from the team.



“They want to use politics to frustrate the Ayews. Do you think I am afraid? If you want you to use the Black Stars for politics, I will oppose it,” Songo said on the Fire for Fire show on Wednesday.



Songo alleged that President Akufo-Addo and his relative, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko were the brains behind the recruitment of Chris Hughton as Black Stars.



“Gabby Otchere Darko and Akufo-Addo have taken over the economy and he now wants to take over the Black Stars. What do you mean by that? Be truthful to Ghanaians. We don’t want any politics in the Black Stars because we want the team to perform. We’ve been bashing Kurt Okraku because we want him to deliver as FA president. The chance came for Gabby to bring someone and he brought Chris Hughton,” Songo added.

He also argued that Ghanaians have been unfair to the Ayew brothers who have sacrificed their careers for the nation.



“Every day you people complain about Jordan, Dede and the Ayews. Honestly, if you observe current the Black Stars which player can you name as better than Jordan and Dede Ayew, you guys are not honest. No one has charisma like Dede Ayew and you want to frustrate Jordan Ayew,” he added.



JNA/KPE