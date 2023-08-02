South Africa becomes second African country to qualify for knockout stage of 2023 Women's World Cup

South Africa secures historic victory against Italy

The Banyana Banyana of South Africa edged Italy in a thrilling final group-stage game to progress to the knockout phase of the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in the nation's history.

The reigning African champions dug deep to beat the European nation 3-2 at the Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand.



Italy struck first after Arianna Caruso converted a spot-kick inside the 11th minute. But an own goal by Benedetta Orsi pulled South Africa level as the first half ended in a stalemate.



Banyana Banyana came in the second period strongly and took a deserving lead through a beautiful build-up that was perfectly dispatched by Hilda Magaia.



Italy, who needed a draw to progress, found their way back into the game in the 74th minute after Caruso turned in a corner to get Italy back on level terms.



South Africa had lost their opening game to Swedeen and threw away a two-goal lead to share the spoils with Argentina, hence, they were on the brink of yet another group-stage elimination.

But they rewrote the script in additional time when Magaia set up skipper Thembi Kgatlana to score from close range.



They held on to secure their first-ever win at the World Cup, which sent them to second place and also ensured their qualification to the last 16 alongside Swedeen who won the group with 9 points.



They will face the Netherlands in the next stage on Sunday, August 6, 2023.



EE/KPE