South Africa top-flight side Moroka Swallows capture Ghanaian forward Daniel Gozar

South African side Moroka Swallows FC have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Daniel Gozar, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The newly promoted PSL side look to strengthen their side for the 2020/2021 season.



Gozar had a scintillating season playing for Free State Stars in the National Division One where he netted 11 goals.



The former Aduana Stars, Amidaus Professionals and Dreams FC striker joined Free State on a free transfer at the beginning of last season.

He joined after terminating his contract with AshantiGold SC.



Gozar is expected to be in the thick of affairs for Swallows when the PSL 2020/2021 campaign kicks off.