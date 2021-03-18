South African side Amazulu to release Samuel Darpoh at the end of the season

Amazulu midfielder, Samuel Darpoh

Amazulu midfielder Samuel Darpoh is set to be released by the club at the end of the season should Austrian Ronald Putsche join the PSL side.

Amazulu is set to appoint the former FC Porto striker as head coach for the next season.



The Austrian will be reuniting with his former coach Benni McCarthy ahead of the 2020/21 Dstv Premiership season.



The two worked together at Cape Town City.



Ronald Putsche was among the top performers at the Citizens under then-coach Benni McCarthy where they won MTN8 in 2018.

He parted ways with the club after Benni McCarthy had left the club and followed by lack of playtime in June 2020.



Putsche has already met the former South Africa superstar in Durban on the proposed move, according to sources.



According to sources, there has been talks with some players of the club concerning their futures ahead of Benni McCarthy's arrival as he aims to focus on development structures.



Amazulu may exceed their foreign quota and are ready to release the Ghanaian footballer Samuel Darpoh to make way for the Austrian for next season.