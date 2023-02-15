Southampton fans celebrate Kamaldeen Sulemana as he turns 21

Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Fans of Premier League side Southampton have heaped praise on Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana on his 21st birthday.

Kamaldeen Sulemana joined the Saints in the winter of January for a record fee of 20 million pounds from Stade Rennes.



The player has already made two appearances, which have impressed supporters of the club.



Kamaldeen came on as a substitute in his debut appearance against Brentford in the Premier League and made his starting debut in their home game against Wolves.



The youngster had a good 2022 with the Ghana national team as he made his maiden appearance at the AFCON in Cameroon and also played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup



The talented winger began his career with Right to Dream Academy before moving on to FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish League before being signed by Stade Rennes.

As Kamaldeen marks his 21st birthday, fans of Southampton have been blessing the Ghanaian player with wishes.



Happy birthday star boy!!! — Stomach Direction (@EddyLampz) February 15, 2023

happy birthday kamaldeen! excited to see what you can show us for the rest of the season ????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/Hapuemwh4o — mel (@meIlllII) February 15, 2023

Happy Birthday to a future Saints legend! Have a great day ???? — Dan Fox (@bfgfox) February 15, 2023

Happy birthday ???? .. You just have one job to do on Sunday at Stamford Bridge — EFUA ????????❤️ (@Efua_ampofoa) February 15, 2023

We haven't had a player make me smile so much as this guy in a long time. What a man.



Happy birthday! ???? — Scott (@NorthamScott) February 15, 2023

I liked his aggressiveness on the ball. Happy Earthstrong our new boy. — ItsWarrior???? (@MosesMcsimon) February 15, 2023

His birthday present could be to announce a certain someone — James Bound (@JamesBo65742758) February 15, 2023

Happy birthday! It's nice to be a Birthday Saint! — •Owen Bonnici (@OwenBonnici) February 15, 2023

Announce megnuts soccer trainer Jessie badass Marsch — Holte End Horizon (@HolteendHorizon) February 15, 2023

