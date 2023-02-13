4
Menu
Sports

Southampton supporters shower praises on Kamaldeen Sulemana for incredible performance against Wolves

Kamaldeen Sulemana Fn1y633XgAEKsDJ.jfif Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Southampton supporters on social media have praised Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana for his standout performance in their home league defeat to Wolves.

The Saints despite taking an early goal lead in their week 22 home game, couldn't hold on as 10-man Wolves fought back to snatch the points with a 2-1 victory.

Kamaldeen Sulemana who made his full debut at the Saint Mary's Stadium stood out in the game and his performance was noticed by the fans.

He was unplayable in his full debut as he showed the home team a glimpse of what they are going to see for the next three and a half years.

The fans took to Twitter to single him out for praise while calling on the other players to up their game in their bid to escape the relegations.

The Black Stars winger lasted the entire duration of the game as his side lost 2-1 leading to the sacking of Nathan Jones who took over from Raph Hasenhuttl before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break in November.

He set a record as the player with the most dribbles in the season - eight

Check out some of the reactions below:

























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Related Articles: