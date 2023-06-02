Southampton will decide if I should stay or not - Kamaldeen

Southampton winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Southampton winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has disclosed that his future would be determined by the club following their relegation to the Championship.

Sulemana joined Southampton on the final day of the January transfer window from Stade Rennes for a club-record fee of £22 million.



The youngster was brought in to help his side escape relegation but unfortunately, they bowed out of the Premier League. The Ghanaian managed to showcase his potential by scoring two superb goals in a thrilling 4-4 draw against Liverpool on the final day of the season.



As Southampton prepare for life in the Championship next season, Sulemana's future remains uncertain as some big clubs are believed to be interested.



In an interview with the Daily Echo, the 21-year-old admitted that his future is not solely in his hands. He expressed his willingness to stay and work hard during pre-season to help Southampton regain their position in the Premier League.



“My future is not in my hands, we don’t know what the future holds. If I am here for the pre-season I will be here and will be ready to put all the hard work needed to bring Southampton back where it belongs,” he told Daily Echo.

He also admitted the difficulties he had in his aim to help Southampton escape relegation.



“I would say that football can be very hard sometimes, especially with the situation we’ve been in – it’s been the hardest.



“I want to play every game and that is the conversation we had and one of the main reasons I tried to move from France – to get game time," he stated.



