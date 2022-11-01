Speaker of Parliament urges Black Stars to go for World Cup trophy

Speaker Alban Bagbin

Source: GNA

Mr. Algban Bagbin Speaker of Parliament, has urged the Black Stars of Ghana to give in their best shot to clinch the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Doha, Qatar between 20-18 December.

Ghana would join 31 other countries to battle for the ultimate title.



Mr. Bagbin said the House was solidly behind the team and should go all out to bring honour to the nation.



He added that despite the economic hardship in the country, the Black Stars should be adequately resourced and financed to be competitive at the global showpiece.



“As leaders, we have to inspire and motivate the players, technical team, and supporters. The country should leave no stone in resourcing and financing the event, despite the current state of the economy.



“The benefit of this venture to the country and people are immeasurable and we should not toil with the contest and the opportunity.

“I want to assure the Black Stars that this parliament is solidly behind them and they should confidently go for the gold, go for the trophy and come home with glory.”



The Speaker of Parliament mentioned that the circumstances that led to Ghana’s early exit from the 2014 World Cup in Brazil were not to repeat. “This is the time to right the wrongs that happened during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, one which led to our early exit and brought so much shame and dishounour to Ghana football. We have an opportunity to reposition our country in the world, the world of football is what I mean.”



Ghana is housed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Ghana would take on Portugal on November 24, before playing Uruguay and South Korea.



This would be the Black Stars’ fourth appearance in the World Cup, having participated in 2006, 2010, and 2014 Mundial.