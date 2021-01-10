Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi eyes victory against Sampdoria

Spezia forward, Emmanuel Gyasi

Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi says his side are confident going into the match against Sampdoria following their surprise victory against Napoli.

Spezia welcome Sampdoria to Alberto Picco four days after earning a 2-1 victory at Maradona stadium. Gyasi, a second-half substitute, helped Spezia come from behind to beat Napoli at their own backyard.



The 26-year-old believes they can produce the same spirited performance against Sampdoria on Monday.



“Victory must give us the right push: going to the 'Maradona' and achieving a result [2-1 win over Napoli] must give confidence for the next matches.

We were all very happy, but we are already thinking about Sampdoria. We prepare every match well; we had seen a video before Napoli: we wanted to take them high to contrast their quality; we defended ourselves and left. We went well, despite the fact that there were ten of us left," Gyasi told reporters.



Gyasi has contributed to five goals in 17 games this season.