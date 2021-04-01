Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi visits family in native Ghana

Thu, 1 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi visited his family in Ghana while on international duty in a memorable post.
The 27-year-old marked his debut for the Black Stars in their 1-1 stalemate at South Africa but was an unused substitute in the side's 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe.
The forward reunited his family back home in Ghana while on international duty.
He was visited by his close family associates to bond from the place of his origins.
The Eagles striker was captured excited after meeting his family.
