Sports Check with GOC President Ben Nunoo-Mensah

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee [GOC], Ben Nunoo-Mensah takes his turn in this edition of Sports Check on Ghanaweb.

As the race to who becomes the next President of the GOC beckons, Nunoo-Mensah details why he deserves re-election ahead of his opponent Richard Akpokavi.



The GOC President details his achievements since assuming office, including the progress of work on the OlympicAfrica Complex project which will aid in nurturing young talents.



As the former President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation, Nunoo-Mensah reveals why he stepped down for a new face to take over his position.



With 4 Ghanaian athletes already qualified to the Olympic Games in Tokyo which will commence in a few months, he professes his confidence in seeing more contingents represent Ghana at the global stages before the end of qualification.



The GOC President also touched on issues relating to how the nation can harness talents across the country to participate in games.

How big a threat is Richard Akpokavi, his main opponent in the GOC Elections to him?



Well Ben Nunoo-Mensah, bares it all in this edition of Sports Check.



Watch the full interview below



