Sports Debate: Drogba, Asamoah Gyan and Eto'o; who would you start, bench, or sell?

Didier Drogba, Asamoah Gyan, and Samuel Eto'o are iconic strikers in African Football, who also made names for themselves globally.

The trio are great strikers with unique attributes that set them apart from each other.



Didier Drogba is a Champions League winner, four-time Premier League winner, two times African Footballer of the year, one-time BBC African footballer of the year, three times Ivory Coast player of the year, and many other honours both individually and team. He is Ivory Coat's all-time top scorer with 65 goals.



Whereas Asamoah Gyan, he could not boast of many team trophies but rather a few individual accolades and records. Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals and also the African with the most goals at the World Cup, 6.



He was the first player to score in 10 consecutive tournaments, a record that Cristiano Ronaldo equalled in 2021. He is a two-time Ghana Footballer of the Year and one-time BBC Player of The Year winner.



Among the three, Samuel Eto'o had the most successful career, winning all almost trophies available including two AFCONs, three champions League titles, and a host of league titles in both Spain and Italy.



He won three African Footballer of The Year Awards, came third in FIFA player of the year, appeared in FIFA team of the year twice, and many others.

The Barcelona legend is Cameroon's all-time top scorer with 56 goals.



Regarding the quality they showed throughout their respective careers, on this episode of the GhanaWeb Sports debate, host Emmanuel Enin asked some Ghanaians who among the three would they start, bench, or sell in their team.



EE/KPE