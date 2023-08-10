Sports Debate: Football fans predict top four for 2023/24 Premier League season

The 2023/2024 Premier League season is imminent with some interesting fixtures lined up for matchday 1.

Last season's champions Manchester City will get the season underway with an away fixture against newly promoted side Burnley on Friday, August 11, 2023.



The top six clubs in the league have made huge spending to reshape their shape for the upcoming season as fans are optimistic about their team reaching higher heights than they did last season.



Among the top six, Manchester City will look to defend the title they won last season, Chelsea will aim to finish higher than 12th, and Arsenal, who came close to winning the crown last season, will go all out this time.



Similarly, Liverpool, who finished just outside the top four, will aim for a return to UEFA Champions League football next season, while Manchester United will try to end their long wait for a Premier League title, and Tottenham Hotspurs will prioritise a Champions League spot for next season after missing out on European football this season.

With the optimism of the fans, Sports Debate host Emmanuel Enin hit the street to ask some fans to predict their top four teams for the season on this episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate.



Checkout the video below







EE/KPE