0
Menu
Sports

Sports Debate: Ghanaians rate Black Stars coach Chris Hughton after four months

Chris Hughton Reveals Biggest Disappointment From Ghana 2022 World Cup Campaign Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton

Wed, 21 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has not had the best of starts since taking over the role in February 2023, managing a win and two draws in three games.

While facing sides like Angola and Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Hughton's side managed to score only two goals in the three games.

The Black Stars won 1-0 at Baba Yara Sports Stadium against Angola before drawing goalless against the same side in a return leg in March.

Ghana, who needed a win to qualify for the 2023 AFCON, were held to a goalless stalemate against Madagascar on June 18, 2023. The team now has to avoid defeat in their final game to secure qualification.

On today's episode of Sports Debate, we asked some Ghanaians to rate Chris Hughton's reign after four months as the Black Stars coach.

Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb's Sports Debate below



EE/ DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman – Report
How police rescued two colleagues mistaken for armed robbers in Nkurakan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas defends anonymity
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Related Articles: