Sports Debate: Ghanaians rate Black Stars coach Chris Hughton after four months

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has not had the best of starts since taking over the role in February 2023, managing a win and two draws in three games.

While facing sides like Angola and Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Hughton's side managed to score only two goals in the three games.



The Black Stars won 1-0 at Baba Yara Sports Stadium against Angola before drawing goalless against the same side in a return leg in March.



Ghana, who needed a win to qualify for the 2023 AFCON, were held to a goalless stalemate against Madagascar on June 18, 2023. The team now has to avoid defeat in their final game to secure qualification.



On today's episode of Sports Debate, we asked some Ghanaians to rate Chris Hughton's reign after four months as the Black Stars coach.

Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb's Sports Debate below







EE/ DO