Sports Debate: Some football fans disappointed with unattached Dede Ayew’s call-up for CAR clash

Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew's inclusion in Ghana's 25-man squad to face Central Africa Republic on Thursday, September 7, 2023, has been topical.

Some Ghanaians argue that Ayew does not merit the invitation because he is without a club. Ayew is currently unattached since he was released by Nottingham Forest after a short loan spell.



Ayew has been inactive for a long while with his last appearance dating back in June 2023.



Nonetheless, the skipper is in line to play his part in Ghana's quest for qualification to the 2023 AFCON when they take on CAR at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 16:00 GMT kick-off time.



On this episode on the GhanaWeb Sports debate, host Emmanuel Enin engaged with some Ghanaians for their thoughts on Ayew's call-up as well as their prediction for the game.

EE/KPE