Sports Ministry congratulate ex-Kotoko board chair Herbert Mensah on Rugby Africa victory

President of Rugby Africa, Herbert Mensah

Former Asante Kotoko board chairman, Herbert Mensah, has received a congratulatory message from the Ministry of Youth and Sports following his election as the President of Rugby Africa.

Mensah's election came during the 15th General Assembly in Cape Town, South Africa on Saturday, March 18, 2023, where he won with 30 votes, beating his main contender, George Owuo from Uganda, who received just one vote.



In a letter addressed to the President of the Rugby Association of Ghana, the Ministry of Youth and Sports wrote, “We congratulate you for making the entire country proud by winning the highest position of the Rugby Federation in the continent.



"It is our fervent hope that you will excel in your elevated role and use your position to develop the sport to the highest standard across Africa and beyond."

The Ministry of Youth and Sports acknowledged Mensah's passion and commitment to developing the sport in Africa, which they believed led to his election as the President of Rugby Africa.



They expressed their confidence in his ability to take Rugby Africa to new heights and wished him well in his new role.