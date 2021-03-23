Sports minister Usif Mustapha delivers powerful message to Black Stars ahead of South Africa clash

Sports minister Usif Mustapha with GFA officials

Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has urged the Black Stars to victory against South Africa in the penultimate game of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars play away to South Africa in Johannesburg at the FNB Stadium in search of a win.



Ghana and South Africa are both levelled on points in Group C and a win for any of the two giants will see them book a place in the tournament ahead of the final group games.



The Black Stars defeated the Bayana Bayana of South Africa in the first leg at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium with goals from Ajax wonderkid Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey.

With the Black Stars eyeing a win against South Africa for an early qualification before the Sao Tome game here in Accra, Mustapha Ussif has charged the players to make the nation proud.



The team will fly out on Tuesday night to Johannesburg to prepare for the game on Thursday 25 March 2021.