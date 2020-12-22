Squad boost for Fiorentina as Alfred Duncan recovers for Juventus clash

Alfred Duncan makes injury return

Midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan has recovered from injury to give Fiorentina a squad boost ahead of the team’s tough encounter against Juventus.

Currently, on a poor run of form in the ongoing 2020/2021 Italian Serie A season, Fiorentina, unfortunately, will face a difficult test on Tuesday night when they take on the defending champions at the Allianz Arena.



Ahead of the game where Fiorentina will need all the firepower they have to stand a chance of earning a point, the team has been handed a massive boost.



Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan, according to sources, has recovered in time from his injury and will be available for selection.

The former Sassuolo star has been sidelined in the last three matches of his team but could well return to the pitch tomorrow.



Although it is uncertain for the midfield dynamo to start against Juventus, he should get a place on the substitute bench.