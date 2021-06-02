Stade Rennais star Jeremy Doku arrives at Belgium camp ahead of Euros

Winger, Jeremy Doku

Stade Rennais winger, Jeremy Doku, has arrived in Belgium to train with the rest of the team as they prepare for the European championships in June 11.

The 18-year-old was included in a 30-man squad which features the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku among others as the 'golden' generation aim to win a title.



The youngster broke into the scene last season with Anderlecht and was awarded a debut by Roberto Martinez in Belgium's national team, effectively ending the hopes of CK Akonnor of a Black Stars switch.

He and 28 other players are currently in Belgium with only Kevin De Bruyne missing due to an extended break. On Twitter, Doku posted his return to his country.



