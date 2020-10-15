StarTimes awarded for contribution to sports development at 45th SWAG awards

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah presenting the award to an official of StarTimes

Source: StarTimes Ghana

Africa’s leading Pay-Tv service operator StarTimes was honoured at this year’s Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards.

StarTimes, the official broadcaster of the Ghana Premier league, was awarded for its relentless contribution towards sports development in Ghana.



The SWAG Awards which is in the 45th edition is the longest-running sports awards in Ghana and conferred honours on over 30 sportsmen and women in the country. Within the past four years, StarTimes has invested millions of dollars into sports in Ghana.



In November 2016, StarTimes signed a groundbreaking $17.9m deal with the GFA to acquire media rights for the Ghana Premier League, the Gala, the National Division One League, the MTN FA Cup, the Ghana Women’s League and the Ghana Juvenile League.



StarTimes also partnered Asanted Kotoko with TV production for their CAF Confederations Cup games to give their teeming fans across the globe access to live continental games.



In 2019, StarTimes re-acquired broadcasting rights of the Ghana Premier League in a 5-year deal worth $5.25m.

StarTimes invested heavily in an ultra-modern Outside Broadcast (OB) Van as well as the latest sports broadcast solutions and software which brought the image of the Ghana Premier League to international standards.



Ghanaian football fans were served with high quality coverage which is in HD with supreme graphics never seen before in the history of broadcasting matches in Ghana.



SWAG recognized the immense contribution of StarTimes towards sports development and promotion with the prestigious award.



StarTimes is the leading digital-TV operator in Africa, serving 13 million DVB subscribers and 20 million OTT users in 30+ countries.

