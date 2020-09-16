Sports News

Stay in Division One if you cant meet club licensing requirements - Dr. Baah-Nuakoh

Chairman of the Club Licensing Board Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh

Chairman of the Club Licensing Board Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh has said that it is time to let those who don’t have what it takes to run football professionally to stay in the lower division.

Various clubs in the professional league have for the past years failed to stay up to the standard of their professional claim which hinders the application of the club licensing regulations due to the numerous bans clubs may suffer.



Speaking on Happy Sports on Happy FM on the aforementioned premise, the astute Economist and former sports journalist said, “We have gotten to a point where we would have to advice those who don’t have the means to run a club in the premier league professionally to wait in the lower divisions until they can”.



“Everyone wants to be called chairman so instead of merging with other clubs to have one big professional club running effectively, we have a lot of ‘small’ clubs running under various individuals who cannot meet the standards. So it makes it difficult implementing the licensing rules”, He added.



The former Kotoko management member indicated that due to this negligence of clubs regarding club licensing, he had to fine Asante Kotoko more than even Hearts of Oak during the last season.

“Last season I fined Kotoko more than Hearts. I will be the last person to suggest that Kotoko shouldn’t be punished because I have worked there before. I won’t do that and we have people of high integrity on the licensing board who won’t allow it to happen”



Meanwhile, the General Manager, Sustainability and Stakeholder Relations at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) believes the Ghana Football Association has lost a big brain in the person of Emmanuel Dasoberi who has joined Kotoko as the Administrative manager recently



“Emmanuel Dasoberi leaving the GFA is a big loss but it is also an opportunity for someone else. It is also not a loss to our football because he’s going to one of the big clubs in Ghana. He is knowledgeable and he will help Kotoko meet all requirements for them to become an example to other clubs”.

