Stephan Ambrosius promises to comeback stronger after season ending injury

Ghana international Stephan Ambrosius

German-born Ghanaian defender Stephan Ambrosius has penned a heartfelt message to fans of Hamburg SV after suffering a season-ending injury.

The 22-year-old suffered a cruciate anterior ligament injury in training on Tuesday ruling him out of the rest of the campaign.



Ambrosius has been integral in the promotion chasers campaign but will now sit on the sidelines and hope they secure their Bundesliga ambitions.



“A thousand thanks for your sympathy! I am incredibly sad not to be able to stand on the pitch with the team and to be part of the fight", wrote Ambrosius on Instagram.

“As soon as I can leave the shock behind, my goal is to give everything in order to be on the pitch in the best possible shape in the near future and to support my team. Until then, I'll keep my fingers crossed."



Hamburg sits third in the Bundesliga II but they are now at risk of losing that position because fourth-placed Holstein Kiel has three outstanding games.



He has made 26 outings for Hamburger SV in 2 Bundesliga this campaign.